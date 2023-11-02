EG America Raises $520,000 Through In-Store Promotion

EG America has raised more than $1 million throughout its three-year partnership with United Way.

EG America raised $520,000 in a recent fundraising campaign for United Way.

Throughout the month of September, in recognition of Hunger Action Month, EG America guests donated $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing during checkout when they visited any of EG America’s more than 1,600 stores nationwide, including Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Certified Oil, Turkey Hill, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores and Tom Thumb.

“Food insecurity is a major crisis in our country and we’re committed to doing our part to make sure those impacted are getting the resources and critical services they need,” said John Carey, president of EG America. “We’re proud to help United Way in their mission.”

All in-store guest donations will support United Way and its mission to provide meals to families in need across the country. Of the more than 1,300 United Way locations in the U.S., 98% fund food pantries and food banks and 45% own and operate at least one food insecurity program.

“We are incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with EG America and for the generosity of its guests who support our critical work,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Tri-County. “Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing our country today and the life-changing money raised through these donations will go directly towards funding vital food pantries, banks and meal delivery programs.”

On Oct. 26, members of EG America leadership presented a check to representatives from United Way in the amount of $520,000 at the company’s headquarters in Westborough, Mass.