Majors Management Acquires 192 MAPCO Sites From COPEC

Majors Management has announced the successful closing of its transaction with COPEC, through which the company will acquire 192 MAPCO-branded c-stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky. It also includes MAPCO’s wholesale fuel division, loyalty program, brand and other intellectual property.

Additionally, Alimentation Couche-Tard will be on the receiving end of 112 MAPCO stores as the companies split the chain’s c-store portfolio.

”The acquisition of MAPCO aligns perfectly with our long-term growth and expansion plans,” said Ben Smith, Majors Management president. “We are confident that this transaction will bring together the strengths and expertise of two industry leaders to better serve the evolving needs of customers and markets. We are committed to growing the MAPCO brand and loyalty program and keeping MAPCO’s highest standards of service and quality to customers.”

Majors has noted that this acquisition will leverage the collective knowledge, experience and resources of both organizations, allowing the company to expand its reach and offering to customers in new and existing markets. It also stated that customers and partners of MAPCO can expect a seamless transition.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP served as lead legal counsel for Majors.

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Majors Management is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded and unbranded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,400 convenience store locations. Majors’ current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.