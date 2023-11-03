CAL’s Convenience Adds to Partnership With Godfather’s Pizza

CAL's will add Godfather's Pizza to six new locations in Texas and New Mexico.

CAL’s Convenience — which operates under the banner of Stripes — has announced that it will add Godfather’s Pizza at six new sites, which will bring a total of 10 Godfather’s Pizza locations to Texas and New Mexico. The chain has partnered with Godfather’s Pizza since 2018.

“We are excited to expand our fresh food offering to our customers and guests. Godfather’s Pizza Express offers a

convenient, delicious option for all dayparts,” says Ray Harrison, chief marketing officer, Godfather’s Pizza. “The growth of fresh meals in the convenience class of trade has been remarkable and CAL’s Convenience continues to be at the forefront of that growth.”

Godfather’s Pizza, a Texas-based company, opened two of the six locations this year: three in New Mexico and three in Texas, doubling its convenience store locations. Today, Godfather’s Pizza Express can be found at CAL’s Convenience in Bronte, Hereford, Iraan and Ozona, Texas.

“The team at CAL’s Convenience has the drive, ambition and knowledge of the food industry and focus on service that contributes to the overall success of our Express model,” says Kathy Johnson, senior vice president of franchise services. “Their high-level operations have played a key role in opening their new locations in such a short amount of time.”

CAL’s serves the eight core Godfather’s Pizza specialty pizzas in mini and large sizes, including the signature Classic Combo pizza and Taco Pie. Pizzas are served on Godfather’s Pizza Golden Crust, a buttery pan-style pizza. Customers can also order wings, breadsticks or cheesesticks and pizza rolls, and choose from two desserts.