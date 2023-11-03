EG America Teams Up With DAV to Support Veterans

EG America has announced that, for the fifth year in a row, it will launch a campaign throughout its more than 1,600 c-stores to raise funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a nonprofit organization that provides a lifetime of support to veterans of all generations and their families.

Throughout November, guests of EG America convenience stores can donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. The convenience stores participating in the campaign include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

“EG America is honored to renew our partnership with DAV for the fifth consecutive year, raising funds to drive meaningful support for our nation’s veterans,” said John Carey, president of EG America. “This November, we invite our guests to join us in raising $250,000 to bolster the critical programs and services DAV offers to those who bravely served our country.”

Through donations, DAV provides a range of programs, such as benefits assistance, transportation to and from VA medical appointments and more, at no cost.

“We are immensely thankful for EG America’s commitment to DAV’s mission of empowering our nation’s disabled heroes and their families,” said Barry Jesinoski, CEO and national adjutant of DAV. “Since our partnership began, EG America and their generous guests have donated nearly $3 million to support ill and injured veterans. We are tremendously grateful for their kindness.”