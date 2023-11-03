November 2023: Celebrating TXB

The Texas-based chain, led by CEO Kevin Smartt, has earned CSD’s 2023 Chain of the Year Award for its commitment to operational excellence.

With 50 stores in Texas and Oklahoma, Texas Born (TXB) stands out, even when compared

to larger convenience store chains, for its commitment to restaurant-quality foodservice, new-to-industry (NTI) builds and tech-forward initiatives.

The Spicewood, Texas-based family-owned chain exemplifi es operational excellence, strong leadership and a people-centric cul ture; and it is a powerful and growing competitor in the cstore industry.

CStore Decisions is proud to honor TXB as our 2023 Convenience Store Chain of the Year. TXB marks the 34th winner of the award, which is the oldest and most prestigious honor in the convenience store industry.