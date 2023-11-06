Love’s Unveils Louisiana, Missouri Sites

The two new Love's locations bring in 189 truck parking spaces and 135 jobs.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened two new locations in Shreveport, La., and Herculaneum, Mo. The location in Shreveport adds 80 jobs and 109 truck parking spaces to Caddo Parish and the location in Herculaneum adds 55 jobs and 80 truck parking spaces to Jefferson County.

“Love’s is excited to add two new locations across the nation’s highways to cater to customers in Shreveport and Herculaneum,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “These two locations will offer a diverse list of food choices, including Love’s brand-named snacks, fresh food options, restaurant concepts and more.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The locations also include:

Shreveport, La.

More than 14,000 square feet.

Carl’s Jr.

109 truck parking spaces.

66 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

Cat Scale.

Herculaneum, Mo.

More than 13,500 square feet.

Arby’s.

80 truck parking spaces.

55 car parking spaces.

Five RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between Northwood High School and Green Oaks High School in Shreveport. Love’s will also donate $2,000 each to Jeffco Shop with a Cop and Kade’s Playground in Herculaneum.

Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with 647 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.