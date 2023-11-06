Spinx Ranks in Top 10 Great Places to Work For Women

Spinx was ranked seventh on the prestigious Great Places to Work list for female employees.

The chain was certified as a Great Place to Work earlier this year.

The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their personal experience working at Spinx.

The process of this ranking is completed by Great Place to Work personnel with a combination of efforts; first, the company must be certified through Fortune; next, a certain percentage of women must respond in the survey; and lastly, the company must have a certain number of positive responses through these surveys.

“We are very proud of this high ranking through Great Place to Work,” said president and CEO Steve Spinks. “At Spinx, 56% of our overall team is female and 46% of our management team is female. Without their dedication and commitment, we would not be who we are today.”