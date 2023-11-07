Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association and Coca-Cola Make $40,000 Donation

The Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association (GHRA) has announced a collaboration with Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), through which the companies donated $40,000 to the Houston Food Bank as part of the ABC13 Share Your Holidays annual campaign.

GHRA’s board of directors made the commitment to the Houston Food Bank to support communities where the association’s members, employees and customers work and live. During a presentation at GHRA’s 2023 Trade Show on Oct. 25, Houston Food Bank chief development officer Amy Ragan said the contribution of $40,000 is significant because it will fund 120,000 meals.

Houston Food Bank representatives met with GHRA members and vendors throughout GHRA’s annual trade show to share information on how businesses and communities can support its mission. The GHRA 2023 Trade Show “Next Gen – Collaborating to Achieve,” was the association’s 12th and largest annual trade show to date with more than 2,000 participants and 190 exhibitors.

GHRA is a membership organization that provides resources to independently owned and operated convenience retail stores. GHRA’s nearly 1,100 individual members are entrepreneurs who own more than 2,000 convenience retail stores in neighborhoods across 37 counties throughout Houston and southeast Texas. Together, GHRA members represent more than a third of the retail stores in the Houston metropolitan area.

The commitment to the Houston Food Bank 2023 ABC-13 Share Your Holidays Campaign was originally announced by GHRA and CCSWB on Sept. 28 at the grand opening of the new Kudos convenience store in Huntsville, Texas. Kudos is a new-to-industry brand developed by GHRA focused on excellent product selection, customer experience and commitment to social causes that enhance wellbeing of communities where the stores are located.

“GHRA is pleased to support the Houston Food Bank because it serves our neighbors in need throughout Houston and southeast Texas,” said GHRA CEO Brian Trout. “The Houston Food Bank and its many partners serve communities in which GHRA member stores are located — collaborating with local partner organizations to help enhance the wellbeing of communities throughout and surrounding Houston including and beyond Baytown, Cleveland, Conroe, Hempstead, Huntsville, Magnolia, Sealy, Sugarland and Willis.”

“One of the pillars of GHRA and our brands is giving back to enhance the wellbeing of the communities where we work and live,” said GHRA board of directors president Imran Ali. “We are pleased to recognize the Houston Food Bank as the recipient of GHRA’s most recent community investment. The Houston Food Bank is an excellent example of an organization that collaborates effectively with others, working tirelessly throughout the year to ensure individuals and families have nutrition and other healthy living basics that they need.”

Trout explained that $20,000 of the contribution is directly from GHRA and the other half is a match from a community fund that CCSWB created using a portion of revenues generated from its business with GHRA members.

“We recognize that GHRA represents a community of convenience store operators who place significant value on giving back to our community. Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is pleased to continue our support to the Houston Food Bank with this collaborative donation, which is consistent with our ongoing commitment to GHRA members, our mutual customers, and to our own company’s community investment focus,” said CCSWB account executive Michael Parsons.

GHRA is planning a volunteer day at the Houston Food Bank during the 2023 yearend holiday season. “GHRA members, staff and vendors look forward to furthering the impact of our collaborations by rolling up our sleeves together for the Houston Food Bank,” Trout said.