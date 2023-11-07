Maverik Announces Grand Sweepstakes Winner

Maverik recently announced that Arizona resident Michael Smith has been named the winner of the 2023 “Happy Camper” Grand Sweepstakes, an event that was launched through a partnership with Swire Coca-Cola.

The winner, along with three finalists, gathered at Jeremy Ranch in Park City, Utah to crown the grand prize winner.

Of the four finalists, Smith was selected the winner through a random selection process featuring four Coca-Cola flavors: Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke, Coke Zero and Sprite. Smith was chosen by the host randomly choosing the Coke Zero flavor.

“I’ve been in the losing bracket my entire life with things like this so today is a new day for me,” said Smith. “It’s hard to tell which drove the win — all my bonus Trail Points from purchasing Coke Zero along my road trip stops, or points from my Nitro card. I have my wife Charlotte to thank for entering our points — right away we’re taking our three kids to Zion in Utah then Yellowstone in Montana, the firsts of many adventures Maverik is going to create for us.”

The other three finalists include one resident from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, one from Hermiston, Ore., and one from Benton, Wash. These finalists went home with a year’s supply of Coca-Cola products and a $500 Maverik gift card.

Maverik has noted that as a brand, it prides itself in connecting its customers to adventure. “Happy Camper” was part of Maverik’s ongoing series of sweepstakes offering customers adventure-themed prizes throughout the year. In 2023, Maverik’s sweepstakes series include:

Five total sweepstakes

Eight winners across five states

Five adventure-themed prizes totaling over $385,000

Five brands represented in partnerships

Thus far in 2023, over 130,000 customers have entered sweepstakes, with 60.9 million trail points entered to win.

Throughout the year, Maverik’s Nitro card and Adventure Club members have used their Trail Points to redeem entries in the sweepstakes and purchased qualifying Coca-Cola products to earn bonus entries. All Maverik customers across 11 states within Maverik’s operating region, excluding California, can enter for a chance to win by submitting Trail Points and purchasing qualified products at Maverik convenience store locations.