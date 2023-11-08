Casey’s Acquires 22 Lone Star Food Stores, Expands to Texas

Casey’s has announced an acquisition from W. Douglass Distributing of 22 Lone Star Food Stores. These will be Casey’s first sites located in Texas.

All of the convenience stores except two are owned by Douglass in fee, and the stores are located within a 60-mile radius of Sherman, Texas. The transaction is closing over the next few weeks and should be completed by the end of November. Casey’s is retaining all of the employees at the stores.

Douglass previously announced on Oct. 31 that it was selling its wholesale businesses, consisting of propane, lubricant, DEF and wholesale and commercial fuel businesses, to Offen Petroleum.

The company was originally founded in 1947 as Humble Oil and was purchased by Bill Douglass in 1981 when he acquired the Exxon consignee located in Sherman, Texas. Since formation, Bill Douglass and his family-run businesses have consistently been recognized as leaders in the convenience store and wholesale fuel industries.

“We have taken great pride in the convenience store chain that we have built over the past 40 years, and we owe much of our success to our dedicated store employees,” said Bill Douglass, CEO of W. Douglass Distributing. “I have known Darren Rebelez of Casey’s for many years, and I have been extremely impressed by the job he has done during his tenure there. Casey’s has a culture very similar to that of our company, and I am confident that our stores will be in good hands in the Casey’s network.”

“The Lone Star convenience stores are high quality stores located on great corners in fantastic markets. They will also serve as a springboard into the great state of Texas for Casey’s, while still located within our self-distribution network,” said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO of Casey’s General Stores. “We look forward to bringing our convenience store and food offerings to north Texas soon and welcome the Lone Star team members to the Casey’s family.”

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to W. Douglass Distributing.

“This has been an incredible journey for the Douglass family,” said Denny Ruben, executive managing director of NRC Realty & Capital Advisors. “We at NRC have appreciated the opportunity to represent Bill and his family in the second phase of the company sale consisting of the sale of the Lone Star Food Stores to Casey’s. We have worked with Casey’s on several previous occasions and it is always a pleasure to work with them and their management team. We wish Bill, Diane and Brad all the best in the future.”

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,500 convenience stores.