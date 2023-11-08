Rutter’s Donates $100,000 for Veterans

Rutter’s Children’s Charities has made a donation of $100,000 to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors for this year’s Veteran’s Day.

“We hold immense gratitude for those who have selflessly served to protect our nation,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “Our organization is privileged to work with the great folks at Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors to help make a difference this Veterans Day and beyond.”

Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors is dedicated to providing emergency financial assistance to veterans, and their families, to help pay for housing, utilities, transportation, medical and other expenses, which is critical to our servicemen and servicewomen when they return home.

“Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors is truly fortunate to enjoy continuous support from Rutter’s Children’s Charities, particularly in this current year,” said Frank Sajer, LTC USA (Ret). “Initially, it began with Rutter’s store’s willingness to place a cash collection jar for veterans’ assistance at one of their locations, but it has since blossomed into a substantial partnership with Rutter’s Children’s Charities. Today, they stand as our most significant partner in the central Pennsylvania region. We are profoundly grateful for their generosity, their leadership and the patriotism exhibited by all their employees throughout the Commonwealth.”

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn., that operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Companies include a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.