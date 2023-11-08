Stewart’s Shops Unveils New Site

New York-based Stewart’s Shops has announced the opening of a new-to-industry shop in West Oneonta, N.Y. This is the chain’s second location in the city.

The development of this store was unique because the company constructed a new road connecting two routes, which will serve as a benefit to commuters. The West Oneonta shop will be one of five Stewart’s Shops in Otsego County, N.Y.

The grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. There will be food, beverage and gas specials all day to commemorate the opening of the store.

In honor of this event, Stewart’s Shops is donating $2,000 to the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club. The Oneonta Boys and Girls Club is an independent, non-profit organization that relies solely on community donations for funding. It provides a wide range of programs and activities for children in the community, operating year-round and offering opportunities for sports, fitness, arts and educational outdoor trips.

Projects like these are part of Stewart’s Shops’ multimillion-dollar construction investment for 2023-2024. In 2023, the chain has been busy with plans for six rebuilds and five new-to-industry Stewart’s Shops. Looking ahead to 2024, the company’s projections include eight rebuilds and four new-to-industry shops.

Customers at the West Oneonta Shop can enjoy ice cream, coffee, drinks or quick meals inside at dining booths or outside on the new patio. The parking lot has ample room for parking, and the store features an expanded grocery selection, a beer cave and gas with the addition of diesel and kerosene.