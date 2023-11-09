Buc-ee’s Teams Up With Mercedes-Benz to Offer EV Charging

Through the partnership, Buc-ee's will launch a network of EV charging locations for its customers.

Buc-ee’s has announced a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz HPC North America, which marks a significant milestone in the journey to create a national charging network.

Mercedes-Benz will build charging hubs at most existing Buc-ee’s travel centers, starting with about 30 by the end of 2024.

Mercedes-Benz HPC NA has already begun work on charging hubs at numerous Buc-ee’s locations across the country, with some to be open by the end of this year.

“Mercedes-Benz HPC North America’s collaboration with Buc-ee’s represents an important moment in our pursuit of a national charging network that sets a new standard in both convenience and quality,” said Andrew Cornelia, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC NA. “Within a remarkably short period, we’ve made significant strides towards opening several charging hubs at Buc-ee’s travel centers. Buc-ee’s strategic locations along major travel routes, combined with their commitment to clean and accessible amenities, aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we’re not only providing exceptional value but also redefining the EV charging experience for drivers nationwide.”

Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee, and has broken ground on locations in Springfield, Mo., Hillsboro, Texas, Amarillo, Texas, Harrison County, Miss., Smiths Grove, Ky., Luling, Texas and Johnstown, Colo.

“Buc-ee’s values people and partnerships,” said Buc-ee’s general counsel, Jeff Nadalo. “Our new collaboration with Mercedes-Benz HPC North America will continue our traditions of elevated customer convenience and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the south for more than 40 years.”

Buc-ee’s provides value to EV drivers through its strategic placement along key transit corridors in the south and southeast, in addition to high-quality amenities like freshly prepared food and beverages, souvenirs and the highway rest facilities. The collaboration enables Mercedes-Benz HPC NA to seamlessly integrate sustainable charging, using 100% renewable energy, into the background of EV drivers’ lives.

Further, by teaming up with MN8 Energy, a proven and experienced name in renewable energy that owns and operates nearly 900 renewable energy projects across 28 states, Mercedes-Benz HPC NA aims to achieve industry-leading uptime, a critical component of delivering a high-quality, premium experience to EV drivers.