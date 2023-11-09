Maverik Offers Free Coffee on Veterans Day

The deal is valid for service members all day on Nov. 11.

Maverik has announced that for Veteran’s Day this year, it will offer complimentary coffee to veterans and active-duty military all day at all Maverik’s stores.

Maverik has noted that it honors and thanks all service members for their sacrifice and all that they’ve done and continue to do to serve its communities. Veterans and military personnel with a valid military ID are eligible to enjoy a coffee up to a large featuring Maverik’s bean-to-cup roasts.

Maverik’s bean-to-cup coffee machines deliver freshly-ground coffee on demand. Premium roasts and coffee blends are featured from around the world, including Colombian, Dark Brazilian, Light Sumatran, House Blend and High Caffeine at Maverik.

Maverik operates more than 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.