Should I Have Vegan Options on My Menu?

Should convenience store operators feature vegan options on their menus? Well, that depends.

It’s true that Americans increasingly love natural, healthy foods — and options. And many quick-service restaurants and other food establishments are responding to this trend by adding a plant-based or vegan option to menus.

Approximately 5% of respondents identified themselves as vegans in last year’s Statista Global Consumer Survey on diets and nutrition in the U.S., and the number is widely reported to be growing. Vegans are those who choose not to eat food products that come from animals, including dairy and eggs. Vegetarians, on the other hand, rule out meat, but still eat cheese and eggs. People opt for vegan dining for a variety of reasons, such as health, environmental or moral motivations, and c-store retailers could be remiss to ignore menu options catering to this diet, depending on their customer base.

One key consideration is that it’s not just vegans who are interested in plant-based meals today. More customers who regularly eat meat are gravitating toward plant-based meals on occasion, often because they perceive plant-based meals as a healthy option. These customers might have steak for dinner but opt for a black-bean veggie burger for lunch.

The decision whether or not to include a vegan or plant-based option on the menu largely comes down to a c-store’s customer base and location. C-stores in large metropolitan areas or near or on college campuses are likely to see more traction from offering a vegan option on the menu. Those with highway locations could benefit as well. As diets change today, families might have a vegan, vegetarian or health-conscious family member, and on a road trip they’re likely to gravitate to a fast food option where all family members can find something to eat. Without a plant-based option on the menu, a c-store could miss out on that business. The area of the country a c-store is located in can also play a role in this consideration. A c-store in California or on the East Coast could find that plant-based options get more traction.

Convenience store retailers tasked with overcoming the decades-old stigma of low-quality food options should be especially on point when it comes to providing dining options that appeal to this segment of customers. Among the most popular varieties of plant-based meat products are nuggets, tenders, wings, filets, steaks, cutlets and jerky snacks. Pizza, a longtime c-store favorite, is very popular among those following a meat-free or plant-based diet.

Additionally, c-store chefs have the option of getting creative in the kitchen with vegetable-based dishes, which will also appeal to those looking for a healthy meal in general.

As more foodservice venues start providing meal and snack options for vegans, customers who fit this lifestyle will remember the places where they can confidently order from the menu. Retailers who can provide high-quality vegan items are likely to see return customers.