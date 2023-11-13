Coborn’s Announces Sale of Holiday C-Stores

Coborn's exit from the c-store world is a strategic move to focus more on the grocery side of its business.

Coborn’s has announced the sale of its 14 Holiday franchised fuel and convenience stores and one developmental site to Holiday Stationstores.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s is a 102-year-old, employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the banners Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and Sullivan’s Foods. Coborn’s entered the convenience store business in 1986 with its Little Dukes branded convenience stores and converted 14 locations to Holiday franchised stores in 2006. Coborn’s operates several fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations as well. To support its 200 various retail business units, Coborn’s also operates its own central bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center.

Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Coborn’s, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process and negotiation of the sale. The transaction was managed by Spencer Cavalier, co-head of Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group; John Underwood, managing director; Nate Wah, senior associate; and G. Reilly Erhardt, analyst.

“We are very pleased with the assistance Matrix provided in divesting our Holiday franchised fuel and convenience stores. This is part of Coborn’s overall strategy to focus our growth efforts on the grocery store market,” said Chris Coborn, CEO of Coborn’s. “Matrix’s efforts have led to the successful sale of our Holiday franchise stores to our long-term franchisor partner, Holiday. The transaction provides continuity to our store employees and customers, as the stores will remain Holiday branded and continue to accept the Coborn’s MORE Rewards program. Matrix did an excellent job at meeting our strategic objectives in the sale.”

“Chris and his team have done a tremendous job growing the Coborn’s family business. The family legacy is incredibly impressive with what they have achieved over the last century since the company’s founding,” said John Underwood. “I am very pleased that Matrix was able to contribute to Coborn’s future growth by selling the Holiday franchised stores to allow for more capital deployment for Coborn’s strategic growth initiatives.”

Robert A. Rosenbaum and Morgan A. Helme of Dorsey & Whitney served as external legal counsel for Coborn’s.