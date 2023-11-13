Pilot Co. Accepted into Department of Defense SkillBridge Program

With the acceptance, Pilot will be able to help prepare service members for post-duty careers.

Pilot Co. announced that it has been accepted into the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program to offer transitioning service members opportunities for professional development and successful civilian careers.

The program will provide active-duty military personnel nearing the end of their enlistment an opportunity to hone their skills and gain expertise in a range of fields within Pilot Co., including technology, operations and logistics.

“Finding meaningful employment is one of the challenges veterans face when reintegrating into civilian life,” said Erin Tanner, recruiting program manager at Pilot Co. and a U.S. Navy veteran. “Pilot Co. is honored to work with the Department of Defense, through their SkillBridge Program, to help deliver a solid foundation for a successful career beyond military service. Once service members finish the program, we hope they stay at Pilot Co. and bring their years of experience and training into some of our leadership roles.”

The Department of Defense SkillBridge Program allows service members to gain work experience through internships, apprenticeships and other job training opportunities with civilian employers during the last six months of their military service. These roles can turn into full-time positions for the service member upon completion of the program, ensuring military members find companies with jobs that better match their experience.

Pilot Co. has a team of recruiters who travel to veteran-based career fairs and attend military transition assistance programs to share more information about opportunities at the company.

Pilot Co. is one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers in the U.S. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards.