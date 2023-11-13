Swisher and Drew Estate Host Veteran Appreciation Event

Swisher has announced that, along with its subsidiary Drew Estate, it has partnered with northwest Florida veterans’ groups for its inaugural Military & Veterans Appreciation Event on Nov. 9 at Dapper D’s Cigars in St. Johns County, Fla.

Nonprofit groups Operation New Uniform, K9s for Warriors and Cigars for Warriors raised funds and shared information about their work during the Thursday evening celebration that featured a custom piece of artwork commissioned live by artist Tierra Scott.

Cigars for Warriors raised enough funds to send 39 cigar care packages to active military serving overseas. The veteran-centric artwork was auctioned through a raffle in support of the nonprofits.

The event was spearheaded by Swisher Veterans of VALOR Employee Resource Group, which provides a platform and community for veterans and allies at Swisher.

“For nearly a century in Jacksonville, Swisher has supported our nation’s heroes and their families through community service, philanthropy and engagement,” said Swisher senior director of strategic engagement and community impact Marisa Brighton. “The impact these groups have on those who bravely served our nation is tangible and inspiring to us all.”

“Drew Estate is proud to support veterans and veteran-focused organizations during the Week of Valor, and throughout the year,” said Drew Estate CEO Glenn Wolfson. “Cigars have always been part of our military history; a tradition Drew Estate is honored to carry on.”

Thursday’s event is the latest in support of veteran causes by Swisher. In October, Swisher pledged $50,000 in support of Operation New Uniform, which helps veterans and their families transition to careers outside the military.

In 2023, Swisher announced a refocused community engagement strategy with four key pillars that include supporting our nation’s heroes and their families, community revitalization, community health and wellbeing and higher education. This included the largest corporate donation to date to Groundwork Jacksonville and the Emerald Trail.