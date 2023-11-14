Continue to Site

Love’s Opens New Georgia Site

The location features 79 truck parking spaces and is expected to bring 140 jobs to Troup County.

Love’s Travel Stops has announced the opening of a new site in West Point, Ga. The location adds 140 jobs and 79 truck parking spaces to Troup County.

“Love’s is thrilled to add another customer-focused location in the state of Georgia, with our new opening in West Point,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “This store guarantees the many amenities that make Love’s a highway attraction for customers, including clean restrooms, various food options, parking and much more.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The location also includes:

  • More than 17,000 square feet
  • Godfather’s Pizza
  • Hardy’s
  • 79 truck parking spaces
    81 car parking spaces
  • Speedco (Opening Nov. 29)
  • Six RV parking spaces
  • Four RV hookups
  • Seven diesel bays
  • Nine showers
    Laundry facilities
  • CAT scale

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between West Point Park and Joy Inside Tears, Inc., a non-profit organization created to shed light on suicide prevention and mental health.

Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with 648 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.

