Love’s Opens New Georgia Site

Love’s Travel Stops has announced the opening of a new site in West Point, Ga. The location adds 140 jobs and 79 truck parking spaces to Troup County.
“Love’s is thrilled to add another customer-focused location in the state of Georgia, with our new opening in West Point,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “This store guarantees the many amenities that make Love’s a highway attraction for customers, including clean restrooms, various food options, parking and much more.”
The location is open 24/7 and offers bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The location also includes:
- More than 17,000 square feet
- Godfather’s Pizza
- Hardy’s
- 79 truck parking spaces
81 car parking spaces
- Speedco (Opening Nov. 29)
- Six RV parking spaces
- Four RV hookups
- Seven diesel bays
- Nine showers
Laundry facilities
- CAT scale
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between West Point Park and Joy Inside Tears, Inc., a non-profit organization created to shed light on suicide prevention and mental health.
Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with 648 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.