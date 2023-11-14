Thorntons Opens 91st Illinois Location

The new site is located in New Lenox, Ill., and is the chain's 71st store in the Chicago area.

Thorntons has opened its 91st store in the state of Illinois in New Lenox. After opening on Nov. 9, the chain now operates a total of 71 stores in the Chicago area.

The new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 1.61 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go customers, including:

Self-checkout

LED lighting for customer and employee safety and energy efficiency

Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store’s onsite kitchen

Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean to cup coffee and fountain beverages with nugget ice

16 auto fueling positions

The grand opening ceremony took place on Nov. 10, with customers receiving free Thorntons gift cards, and one lucky customer winning a $1,000 gift card.

During the Ribbon Cutting ceremony, Thorntons leadership presented Northern Illinois Food Bank with a $2,500 donation. The contribution was made in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons’ ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.