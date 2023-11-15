Parker’s Donates $100,000 to Local School System

Parker’s has donated a record $100,000 as a part of its Fueling the Community initiative to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System in Savannah, Ga.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System deputy superintendent of teaching and learning Bernadette Ball-Oliver accepted the donation on behalf of teachers and students at a special check presentation at the Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts on Nov. 14.

The Parker’s Fueling the Community charitable initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools. The company has given more than $2 million to public and private schools in Georgia and South Carolina since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011, including $380,000 during fall, 2023.

“We’re incredibly proud to be headquartered in Savannah and recognize that by investing in education, we’re supporting the growth of future leaders right here in our community,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “The Parker’s Kitchen Fueling the Community program underscores our longtime commitment to education, which is truly the tide that lifts all ships.”

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., the Parker’s has seen robust 20-24% percent annual growth every year for the past 25 years and has been featured six times on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company also offers the acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which has saved customers time and money at the pump as well as in the store.

Parker’s Kitchen was also recently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina in an independent survey conducted by SC Biz. In 2020, Parker’s was named the Convenience Store Chain of the Year by Convenience Store Decisions, which is the industry’s highest honor.