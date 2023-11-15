Pilot Launches Holiday Promotions

The chain has announced its "Hauliday Giveaway," in addition to a number of seasonal offerings.

Pilot Flying J has revealed the details of its Make the Miles Merry campaign, through which the company will bring back specialty coffee flavors, its annual “Hauliday Giveaway” and more special promotions.

“Whether you’re visiting family or hauling goods to communities across North America, we have something for everyone who comes through our doors this holiday season,” said Brad Anderson, chief operating officer at Pilot Co. “From winter favorites and great gifts to ways to save and win, Pilot Flying J is here to make your travels merry.”

Customers looking for last-minute and unique gifts will find an array of popular toys, tech gadgets, blankets and travel gear, clothing and the exclusive Pilot Flying J holiday elf. Back by popular demand and for a limited time are Pilot Flying J’s seasonal coffees, including bourbon pecan, Cinnabon pumpkin spice cappuccino and caramel cold brew.

Adding to the festivities is Pilot Flying J’s “Hauliday Giveaway,” providing drivers 12 days to win prizes, including Bluetooth headsets, truck gear, gift cards and more exclusive items. Beginning on Dec. 4, customers can comment on each day’s post through the Pilot Flying J Facebook page for a chance to enter and win.

Additionally, Pilot Flying J is offering five cents off every gallon of gas and daily deals through the myRewards Plus app. Professional drivers can also earn up to four points per gallon of commercial diesel through the PushForPoints program in myRewards Plus app.