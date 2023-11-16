Sheetz Plans Expansion into New North Carolina City

The chain revealed its plans to expand into the Asheville, N.C., area.

Sheetz has announced its newest expansion plans, which include growing into the Asheville, N.C., market, reported local news outlet WLOS.com.

According to the public relations manager for Sheetz, the chain is currently in the planning process for three new locations in the Asheville area.

The first store is expected to open in 2024, with the following locations coming within the next few years.

The company noted, however, that it is too early on in the development process to provide a firm timeline or definitive locations for any additional stores.

In a statement from Sheetz, a representative from the company stated that chain’s goal is to “offer Asheville residents the ultimate one-stop shop to fuel their bodies and their vehicles.”

The statement also noted that each store will feature a restaurant-style experience with self-serve kiosks and both indoor and outdoor seating.

The sites will also feature an array of made-to-order food and beverage options, in addition to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and car washes. Customers will also have access to free internet 24/7, 365 days a year.

As it continues to grow, Sheetz currently operates stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.