Puckerface Pickle Juice from Twins Marketing LLC is a refreshing product that’s a great source of sodium, electrolytes, and vitamins E and C. Its many uses include relief of cramps, rehydration, replenishment of electrolytes and even partying. The pickle juice is also made from the pickle brine from a leading pickle plant, so its flavor and taste is recognized by millions of consumers.

Twins Marketing LLC

www.puckerface.net