RaceTrac Grows Footprint to Indiana

The chain will open its first Indiana location in Indianapolis before the end of the year.

Georgia-based RaceTrac has announced that it will open its first Indiana c-store this upcoming December. The store will be located in Indianapolis.

The new location will serve the needs of the area’s small to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles with an expanded diesel offering. A second Indiana RaceTrac location is expected to open late spring.

“We have put a great deal of thought and research into the selection of this new location, based on its proximity to the Indianapolis metro area,” said Justen Giambalvo, vice president of construction, engineering and special projects at RaceTrac. “As we expand our locations in the state of Indiana, we hope to meet the demand for clean and convenient facilities for fleet drivers and commuters alike as they fuel up and get whatever they need to get them going.”

Inside, RaceTrac stores offer a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage favorites. Customers can choose from a variety of options, including:

Grab & Go pizza and sandwiches made with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients.

Whole and cut fruit and salads.

RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts, sorbets and toppings that include chocolates, candies and nuts for added customization.

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed “Crazy Good Coffee” with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings.

Roller grill favorites like Nathan’s Famous 100% Premium All Beef Hot Dogs.

Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices.

The new location adds approximately 40 new jobs to the Indianapolis community.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., family-owned RaceTrac operates over 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee and soon Indiana.