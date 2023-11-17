Retail-Ready Flatbread

Rich’s Products has introduced its new Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread. C-stores can choose from two versions: Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread, which comes topped with six different cheeses and sprinkled with Italian herbs, and individually wrapped, retail-ready OUR SPECIALTY Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread for those seeking a take-and-bake option. It is 4.5 inches by nine inches, weighs 9.675 ounces, and comes 24 per case, with a shelf life of 270 days frozen and five days refrigerated. The retail-ready Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread is similar, yet wrapped and ready for consumers to bake at home.

Rich’s Products

www.RichsConvenience.com