Stewart’s Shops Launches Seasonal Ice Cream Flavors

Stewart’s Shops has announced the launch of several limited-time ice cream flavors that are available in stores now.

Eggnog Ice Cream

Stewart’s Shops is known for its Eggnog, which won Best Eggnog in North America from the World Dairy Expo this year. The award-winning product is used to make the unique ice cream flavor, which the company noted is a “must try during the holiday season.”

Berry Chip

A brand-new flavor, Berry Chip features vanilla ice cream with a mixed berry swirl and chocolate chips.

Daily Grind

Stewart’s Daily Grind is made for the coffee enthusiasts, as it uses premium coffee ice cream ribboned with a marshmallow swirl and fudge coated espresso pieces. This flavor is available at the ice cream counter while supplies last.

Brownie Points

This flavor is made up of rich brownie batter ice cream and has a chocolate cookie crumb swirl and decadent brownie pieces.

Peppermint Stick

This ice cream variety features peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green crushed mint candies. The flavor can be found at the ice cream counter and in half gallons.

Tiramisu Ice Cream

The Tiramisu Ice Cream is a mascarpone flavored ice cream with a mocha fudge swirl, pound cake pieces and chocolate espresso flakes.