Cliff’s Local Market Donates Over $36,000 for Autism Awareness

Cliff’s Local Market has raised $36,447 through its fourth consecutive Autism Awareness Campaign in support of Kelberman. This year marks the highest amount ever generated by the company through the sale of puzzle pieces at Cliff’s stores.

The substantial contribution will play a pivotal role in guaranteeing that individuals of all ages affected by autism, along with their families, continue to receive ongoing high-quality services within the communities Cliff’s serves.

“Community partnerships are vital to sustaining programs and services at Kelberman. This commitment to helping children and adults and their families will allow them to connect to life-changing autism services now and for years to come,” said Maria Cappoletti, CEO of Kelberman. “Thank you to Cliff’s Local Market and to the Clifford Family for making our friends, neighbors and family members with autism feel truly supported and celebrated.”

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with Kelberman once more this year. We hold great admiration for the initiatives aimed at increasing awareness and providing assistance for autism,” said Jim Clifford, owner and president of Clifford Fuel Company Inc. and Cliff’s Local Market. “Witnessing the commitment of our store teams and the compassion of our community as they come together to drive positive change is truly inspiring.”

Kelberman is a leading provider of autism services for children, adults and families in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. Kelberman provides comprehensive programming and services for people throughout all phases of life, from early childhood through adulthood, including Home and Community Based, Educational, Clinical, Residential, Respite and Camp.

The organization’s goal is to meet people and families where they are in life and to support them every step of the way on their journeys navigating autism.

Cliff’s Local Market, locally owned and operated, is a chain of 20 convenience stores located throughout the central New York region. Cliff’s stores offer premium fuel brands, fresh locally roasted coffee and a wide variety of made-to-order fresh food selections, such as pizzas, subs, salads, wraps and more.