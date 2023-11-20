National Retail Solutions Hosts Luncheon to Celebrate Clients

National Retail Solutions launched the event to show its appreciation for its partners and retailers.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) hosted an exclusive luncheon to honor its clients, which included store owners using the NRS point-of-sale (POS) systems, distributors and accountants.

The company noted that the event underscored its appreciation for its partners and highlighted how its range of services can help retailers thrive in today’s competitive market.

During the luncheon, guests were introduced to NRS’s comprehensive suite of services, including NRS Purple, payroll services, NRS Pay credit card processing, NRS Funding and ecommerce solutions, each designed to optimize and enhance retail operations.

“Our mission at NRS has always been to empower small and independent retailers. This event was a fantastic opportunity to connect with our clients, showing them how our tailored solutions can propel their businesses forward in a dynamic marketplace,” said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS.

“It was exciting to sit down with merchants and describe how quick and easy funding can be to help their business grow and thrive,” said Ari Buckman, vice president of NRS Funding. “We believe every business owner should have access to the capital they need through a company they know.”

NRS operates a leading POS terminal-based platform, serving independent retailers with over 27,000 active terminals nationwide. As a subsidiary of IDT Corp., NRS has noted that it is committed to supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the country.

The powerful hardware and merchant software offer capabilities including sales tracking, inventory management, user tracking, remote management through the app and web, a 1-touch Boss Revolution portal and a free built-in coupon rewards program.

The custom-built NRS POS system provides a total checkout ecosystem for retailers. NRS Petro, a pump-integrated POS system, empowers gas stations with secure EMV-compliant transactions and streamlined operations, bridging the connection between the convenience store and the pumps.

