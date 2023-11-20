Pilot Co. Names New Chief People Officer

Pilot Co. has appointed Julius Cox as its chief people officer.

Cox joins Pilot Co. after serving as executive vice president of people, shared services and supply chain at Pacific Gas and Electric Company. In his new role, which he began in October 2023, Cox will focus on the continued development of Pilot’s people-focused culture and further elevating the team member experience.

“I am excited to be a part of an organization with such a rich history of serving others and delivering exceptional experiences,” said Cox. “Everyone has welcomed me with open arms and helped me feel like I am part of the Pilot family.”

Pilot Co. is one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers in the U.S. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards.