Yesway Announces Passing of Joseph Petrowski

The industry legend served as a senior advisor and a member of the company's executive committee.

Yesway has sadly announced the passing of Joseph Petrowski — a member of the Yesway team that has had an “immeasurable” impact on the company and the industry as a whole, according to a LinkedIn post from Yesway CEO Thomas Trkla.

Petrowski joined Yesway in 2016 as a senior advisor and a member of the company’s executive committee.

“Joe’s proven track record, decades of experience and industry connections were invaluable to Yesway’s senior management team and me as we executed our strategy to build the Yesway portfolio,” said Trkla. “His vision, leadership and commitment to excellence played a pivotal role in shaping Yesway into what it is today.”

Prior to joining the Yesway team, Petrowski served as CEO of the Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, during which the company achieved record earnings.

Petrowski also had a track record of serving his communities and education, as evidenced by his roles on the boards of Boston College High School, Trinity Catholic Schools and the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers (SIGMA).

“We have lost not only a colleague, but also a mentor and a friend,” added Trkla. “Joe’s legacy will continue to inspire us, and his contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come.”