Enmarket Announces $25,000 Sweepstakes Winner

Enmarket has announced its Enjoy Winning Summer Sweepstakes winner, with the $25,000 grand prize going to Edward E. — a Portal, Ga., Enmarket customer.

Edward has been an active Enjoy Rewards loyalty program member since 2020 and is a frequent shopper in the Enmarket locations in Portal, Swainsboro and Statesboro Ga. He takes advantage of the program’s member discounts on drinks, cents off per gallon and enjoys the free items specifically during the sweepstakes.

“Our Summer Sweepstakes is a fan favorite with our Enjoy Rewards customers — everyone loves winning free prizes. The sweepstakes is a fun and engaging way to show our customers how much we appreciate their business,” said Jeannie Amerson, vice president of marketing for Enmarket. “Congratulations to our $25,000 Grand Prize winner and the many winners who won free prizes daily.”

During the Enjoy Winning Sweepstakes, Enjoy Rewards members earn extra rewards when they shop at any of Enmarket’s 130 locations across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. These rewards range from free instant products, including $25 gift cards, snacks and drinks. Each participant also receives an entry into the sweepstakes for the grand prize.

Sweepstakes winning options range from $25 gift cards given away daily and free fuel for a year winners, to a grand prize of $25,000.

This is the third year that Enmarket has hosted the Summer Sweepstakes promotion and the second with a grand prize giveaway of $25,000.