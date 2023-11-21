Sheetz Offers $1.99 Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving Week

The offer will be available in all of its operating states until Nov. 27.

Sheetz has announced that it will reduce the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon at all locations that carry the fuel grade in celebration of Thanksgiving.

The limited time promotion will last until Monday, Nov. 27.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

Sheetz operates nearly 670 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All c-store locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Sheetz stores offer award-winning made-to-order sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals.