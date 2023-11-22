CITGO Awards 43 Grants for $1.6 Million

The grants will go towards environmental stewardship and STEM education programs.

CITGO recently awarded 43 grants totaling more than $1.6 million to fund projects within two programs: CITGO Caring for our Coast and STEM Talent Pipeline.

The CITGO Caring for our Coast program helps protect vulnerable coastal and inland habitats through restoration, educational and volunteer efforts, while the STEM Talent Pipeline program aims to increase access to science, technology, engineering and math related educational opportunities by supporting and encouraging students to pursue a career in STEM.

“We have a long, strong history with these two programs in our operational areas with our grantees continuing to make a positive impact year after year,” said CITGO president and CEO Carlos Jordá. “Supporting these grantees and specific projects is a way for us to engage in important community initiatives while building meaningful relationships. On behalf of everyone at CITGO, congratulations to each of our 2023 grantees.”

2023 Caring for our Coast Grantees:

Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program

Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana

Friends of Padre, Inc.

Galveston Bay Foundation

Gulf of Mexico Alliance

Houston Audubon

Houston Parks Board

National Recreation and Park Association

Restore America’s Estuaries

Tampa Bay Watch

The Artist Boat

The Conservation Foundation

The Nature Conservancy of Louisiana

2023 CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline Program Grantees:

CITGO Innovation Academies, the cornerstone of the STEM Talent Pipeline program, were among the grantees. These academies give students access to STEM-based curriculum, resources and scholarships:

Alief Independent School District (AISD) Alief Early College High School

AISD CITGO Innovation Academy at Olle Middle School

Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSD)- E. K. Key Elementary

CPSD – LeBlanc Middle School

CPSD – Maplewood Middle School

CPSD – Sulphur High School

CPSD – W.W. Lewis Middle School

Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD)-CITGO Innovation Academy at Foy H. Moody HS

CCISD-Cunningham Middle School at South Park

CCISD-Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary

West Oso Independent School District (ISD)

Lemont High School

Lemont-Bromberek School District 113A

Lockport Township High School District 205

Additional CITGO Community Partners include: