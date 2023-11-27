2024 NAG Conference to Host New Networking Event

Attendees of the 2024 NAG Conference will have the opportunity to network with fellow industry professionals during a fishing event.

The National Advisory Group’s (NAG) 2024 Conference, which will be held in Tampa Bay, Fla., from March 10–13, will host a new Networking Fishing Charter event.

The fishing event will take place on Sunday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow industry professionals while relaxing and fishing.

The Networking Fishing Charter event will also include:

Top-Notch Equipment: The charter will provide all the gear and bait attendees need for a successful day on the water.

Scenic Views: Enjoy the stunning backdrop of Tampa Bay, Fla., creating the perfect setting for a day of adventure and networking.

Boxed Lunch: A boxed lunch will be included so attendees can refuel and recharge during the trip.

A Unique Networking Opportunity: Connect with fellow NAG Conference attendees in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

All registered attendees of the NAG Conference are welcome to attend this opportunity. The add-on cost for this experience is $175 for NAG members and $250 for non-members.

Attendees can register for the event here

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.