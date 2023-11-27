ASDA Selects Atleos as ATM Network Partner

U.K.-based ASDA recently selected Atleos as its ATM network partner to provide its shoppers with an easier and more secure cash withdrawal process.

ASDA customers will soon be able to transact with over 1,200 Cashzone-branded Atleos owned and operated ATMs in more than 600 stores. By selecting Atleos to provide an end-to-end ATM solution, ASDA will reduce complexity and boost efficiency, while providing optimum availability and access for customers. ASDA will also leverage Atleos’ sophisticated onscreen marketing at the ATM to promote its brand, offers and services.

“By implementing Atleos ATMs, Asda will deliver a convenient cash access experience for our over 18 million weekly shoppers. Allowing simple access to cash and more services in the future is a top priority for us. We’re really excited about the Atleos vision on how to quickly introduce new innovation to further support our customers,” said Neil Foster, head of Asda Money at ASDA. “We partnered with Atleos for their proven track record of success, and together we look forward to facilitating stronger, more rewarding customer experiences.”

“ASDA understands the importance and power of consumer choice. By utilizing Atleos’ ATM network, this leading retailer is enabling customers to access cash services when and where they prefer,” said Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, Global Sales for Atleos. “Plus, they are simultaneously creating new revenue streams to support business goals. We are excited to expand our partnership with ASDA, enabling convenient self-service banking and strategically planning for future innovations.”