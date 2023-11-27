Foxtrot to Merge With Dom’s Kitchen & Market

The two Chicago-based companies expect to complete the merger before the end of 2023.

Chicago-based Foxtrot has announced that it will merge with Dom’s Kitchen & Market, an upscale grocery chain that is also based in Chicago.

The food-focused operators will join forces to launch a new brand called Outfox Hospitality, reported Progressive Grocer.

The company will be led by a merged executive leadership team, with Foxtrot CEO Liz Williams at the helm as CEO. Dom’s current CEO, Don Fitzgerald, will assume the role of chief operating officer for Dom’s Kitchen & Market through a transitional period.

Foxtrot co-founder Mike LaVitola and Dom’s co-founders, Jay Owen and Bob Mariano, will hold advisory and board roles at Outfox Hospitality.

Both companies have been expanding rapidly. Earlier this year, Dom’s announced plans to open its third store in the River North neighborhood of Chicago, and Foxtrot recently opened its sixth location in Washington, D.C.

The companies together operate a combined 34 locations throughout Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Texas.

The merger is expected to close by the end of 2023.