Parker’s Opens South Carolina Location

Parker’s recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen location in Georgetown, S.C.

The company’s newest retail store offers award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch Parker’s Kitchen food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items. Parker’s Kitchen currently operates 78 retail stores in Georgia and South Carolina. The second Parker’s Kitchen location in Georgetown is part of the company’s expansion into the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area.

“As our corporate footprint continues to extend north into Myrtle Beach, we saw Georgetown as an opportunity to expand our popular Parker’s Kitchen food concept to meet the growing needs of customers in coastal South Carolina,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re thrilled to bring a second elevated convenience store experience to Georgetown County and look forward to deepening our connection with the local community through our Fueling the Community charitable giving program, which donates a portion of gas sold on the first Wednesday of every month to support public and private schools in every community where we operate stores.”

The Georgetown store, which is open 24 hours daily, features signature Parker’s Kitchen Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade, lime-washed brick, modern bracketry and designer lighting. The retail footprint also offers indoor dining.

The site offers six fueling positions with unleaded, premium unleaded, ethanol-free marine and high-flow diesel as well as three high-flow diesel fueling positions for trucks.

Honored as the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, Parker’s is headquartered in Savannah, Ga.