How Mitchell Stores Hired the Ideal Applicants Quickly

Sponsored by Sprockets

When Norbert E Mitchell Incorporated, headquartered in Connecticut, needed to hire a significant number of people quickly across its eight convenience store locations, HR Supervisor James Stoeffel turned to Sprockets. In addition to being a full-service HVAC and petroleum company, Mitchell is known for its full-menu delis and cafes that offer dine-in, takeout, and online ordering within its grab-and-go convenience stores. Their immediate need to scale quickly and reduce time spent on poor candidate interviews drove them to seek out Sprockets’ AI-powered hiring platform.

Sprockets’ automated screening tool integrates with any job board or ATS system and evaluates applicants based on a specific location’s top-performing employees. It immediately identifies shared personality traits that are key to success, such as work ethic and integrity, based on responses to three brief pre-interview questions. Employers can then get instant text alerts about applicants with high “fit scores” and set up an interview or send a job offer, reaching them before competitors. A simple score from one to 10 attached to a candidate based on their likelihood to succeed provides quantifiable data that can validate growth and investment for all stakeholders.

According to NACS, as of 2021, the U.S. convenience store industry comprises more than 148,000 stores and performs 160 million transactions daily for $705.7 billion in sales. Maintaining that caliber of operations proves difficult with a high turnover rate. While 33 percent of NACS members recently surveyed think convenience stores are best positioned for success for the remainder of 2023, overall, nearly half of all retailers (44 percent) list the labor shortage as their top concern.

As such, Sprockets has provided Stoeffel with another priceless advantage in today’s labor shortage: a consistent, high-quality applicant flow. “We probably were assessing 50 to 60 candidates a week. At our stations, the convenience side of our business is pretty dense. We had exhausted our candidate pool and wanted better alignment for candidates,” Stoeffel says.

The key word here is alignment, matching up specific profiles of successful individuals who have been with the company for some time with candidates closest to this ideal. “I think it’s dependent on where that candidate is in their working journey, particularly in convenience. Turnover is significant. It’s high, and it’s impactful to the operations,” Stoeffel says. “We’re looking at many different people, and sometimes resumes don’t do everyone justice. So we assess them and assign that numerical value to them. We can assign that if there’s no perfect alignment, but they’re a six out of 10. We’ve seen success with people who don’t always translate well on paper. So we’re calling them.”

Using existing employees as the hiring gauge boosts their confidence and provides agency over their job performance, and applicants can rely on that good fit as well. Sprockets keeps all parties in the loop every step of the way, ultimately establishing a sense of productivity buy-in from the candidate once hired. While nothing can entirely prevent the human component of those employees who choose to leave, Sprockets isolates the candidate pool to give convenience store operators the best chance at consistent retainment.

By Jocelyn Winn