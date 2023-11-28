Marathon Named Community Impact Award Winner

The award was given to Marathon Petroleum by the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) recently received the Community Impact Award from the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma. The award recognizes industry efforts demonstrating a commitment to the communities and neighbors with whom they work.

MPC and its midstream segment MPLX have noted that they are committed to the communities where they operate, work and live. One of the ways the company shows this commitment is through charitable giving programs.

“The Local Giving Budget supports quick impact projects and opportunities brought forward by employees and community partners. It helps create goodwill, engage employees and provides an opportunity for visibility at smaller, local events,” said Jennifer Hagerman, MPLX G&P chemist and member of the Local Giving Committee. “The Local Giving Committee is innovative in putting the front-line employees that operate within the communities in charge of budgeted donation requests, as they are creating the relationships with the communities.”

Since January 2022, the G&P West Region committee has awarded $185,000 in grants to Oklahoma communities, benefiting organizations such as food pantries, schools and STEM programs, volunteer fire departments and other nonprofit groups.