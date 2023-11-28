Maverik Launches Deals for National Cookie Day

Maverik has announced a special offer for its Nitro card and Adventure Club members in honor of National Cookie Day, which is celebrated on Dec. 4. The chain also launched its new “stuffed mint cookie” across its more than 400 stores in 12 western states.

The newest baked treat is a rich chocolate cookie with mint fondant filling, which will be offered alongside Maverik’s collection of other exclusive baked recipes like muffins, cinnamon rolls and additional cookie flavors.

On Dec. 4, loyalty members will receive 50% off on cookies and Nitro card members will receive one free cookie.

“Maverik fans love our stuffed cookies and presenting a traditional seasonal flavor combination in a new and creative way is really fun for Cookie Day,” said Maverik’s corporate research and development chef, Kyle Lore. “We’re continually innovating our fresh-baked treats and our stuffed cookies will be a staple accompanying other recipes featuring real butter, cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients.”

Beyond National Cookie Day, Adventure Club and Nitro card members can enjoy deals daily on drinks, food and fuel.

Maverik operates more than 400 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.