Onvo Joins NAG Convenience

Onvo, which operates 39 travel plazas and convenience stores in Pennsylvania and New York, has joined the National Advisory Group (NAG Convenience). Onvo’s mission is to provide its customers with exceptional service that’s kind, quick and convenient.

“We are dedicated to operating by our core values in order to ensure our guests have a memorable experience every time they walk through our doors,” said Harman Aulakh, marketing manager for Onvo.

Onvo, previously known as Liberty Travel Plaza, got its start in 1988 when brothers Andy Aulakh and Sonny Singh invested in their first travel plaza location in Pennsylvania. Eventually, the chain grew throughout northeast and central Pennsylvania through a mix of acquisitions and newly built stores.

“In 2020, it was announced that Liberty Travel Plazas would be rebranding to Onvo,” said Aulakh. “The rebrand to Onvo came from a desire to build a unique brand identity for the chain’s travel plaza and convenience store locations.”

The Onvo Experience

Like most convenience stores, Onvo wants its customers to have a great experience while in its travel plazas and c-stores and for them to return as often as possible. Whether consumers are traveling long or short distances, Onvo wants to ensure they get what they need in a timely manner while also offering great customer service.

“Onvo is focused on providing a great all-around store experience that fulfills the needs of the truck driver, the interstate traveler and the local commuter,” said Aulakh. “We try to set ourselves apart by offering a premium coffee with seasonal flavors, local foods, packaged snacks and clean, modern bathrooms.”

Onvo locations also offer Burger King, Subway, Tim Hortons and IHOP, and the company also owns and operates 24 restaurants and six hotels.

Aside from making sure its customers have a great experience while visiting its c-stores, Onvo is focusing on growing the chain so even more consumers can get to know and shop at its locations.

“We are currently growing by building new-to-industry sites while also acquiring and remodeling existing plaza locations,” said Aulakh.

As Onvo continues to grow, its main focus is to make all its guests feel welcome when visiting its stores.

“Our goal is to continue to build our company into the premier travel plaza network where truck drivers and travelers feel equally at home in our stores,” said Aulakh.