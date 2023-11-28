Poppy Market to Open Two-Story C-Store in California

The expansive new site — located in Pismo Beach, Calif. — is expected to open next month.

Poppy Market has announced that it will open a brand-new, two-story c-store in Pismo Beach, Calif. The site has been in the works for more than five years and plans to open next month, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The unique site features a spacious layout, most notably the addition of a second story above the c-store, which will be used mainly for meeting and storage space.

The distinctive c-store is sure to draw attention from Pismo Beach customers due to its size and eccentric layout.

The site will also offer fuel in addition to traditional c-store offerings.

Poppy Market is owned by Vintners Distributors, which operates 135 Shell stations and 48 Loop Neighborhood Marketplaces.

The expanding chain opened its first location in Arbuckle, Calif.