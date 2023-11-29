Stewart’s Shops Launches Annual Holiday Match Program

Stewart’s Shops has officially launched its Holiday Match Program, which began on Thanksgiving and will run until Christmas day. During that time, the chain will match all donations that come through its shops and funds will go directly to support local nonprofit organizations for children.

This is Stewart’s Shops’ 37th annual Holiday Match Program. Holiday Match is designed specifically to benefit local charities and programs for kids under the age of 18. This can include areas such as social services, health, education, recreation programs and the arts.

To date, with the help of customers, the chain has raised over $36 million for local charities since the program’s inception in 1986.

In 2022, Stewart’s raised over $2 million for 1,939 local organizations.

When customers donate to the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program, their gift is matched by the company with zero administration fees. Stewart’s has noted that 100% of donations will go directly to support kids in its communities.

Donations can be made via cash or personal checks that are made payable to Stewart’s Holiday Match, which can be placed in the shop’s bucket or mailed to the company’s corporate office.