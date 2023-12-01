Circle K Celebrates National Cookie Day

Circle K customers can receive a free cookie at the c-stores on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4.

Circle K announced that it is offering a free cookie to customers on Monday, Dec. 4. The chain is celebrating National Cookie Day with a free cookie redeemable through the Circle K app.

Circle K’s cookies are baked fresh daily and served right from the oven.

The offer is valid only on Fresh Food Fast cookies at participating Circle K convenience stores in the U.S. while supplies last.

Couche-Tard, parent company of Circle K, operates in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S.