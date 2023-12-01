Spinx Continues Expansion in South Carolina

The Spinx Co. officially celebrated the opening of its store in Greenville County, S.C., near Donaldson Center Airport on Thursday, Nov. 30. Situated at 304 Fork Shoals Road, this brand-new, full-service storefront will provide the local community with top-quality fuel and convenient amenities.

Spinx has established itself as a trusted brand in the convenience store industry, known for its commitment to exceptional customer experiences and quality products. With the opening of this full-service gas station, Spinx is excited to extend its reach and serve the residents and visitors between the Gantt and Conestee areas of Greenville County.

“At Spinx, we are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers by offering top-notch service, quality products and a pleasant shopping experience,” said Steve Spinks, CEO and President of The Spinx Co. “We are excited to expand our footprint in the Greenville area and provide residents with this new, full-service Spinx location.”

Spinx #208 will serve its fried chicken, chicken biscuits and chicken tenders. Customers can enjoy ice-cold fountain drinks with Spinx’s “chewy ice”. Hot beverages, including bean-to-cup fresh coffee, will also be available for purchase. As always, Spinx Xtras members can save on fuel by shopping inside any Spinx store.

Spinx is a Greenville, S.C.-based fuel and convenience retail company with more than 80 locations and 50 car washes across the Carolinas.