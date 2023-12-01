Stewart’s Opens New Shop

This week Stewart’s Shops opened its new, larger shop on Main Street in Frankfort, N.Y. The site added pizza and an expanded food-to-go lineup, including empanadas and crispy chicken sandwiches.

The 4,000-square-foot shop also includes a beer cave. An expanded fuel island is expected to open by the first of the year.

Located at the corner of East Main and South Frankfort streets, just south of the New York State Thruway, the new shop represents Stewart’s latest investment in New York’s Mohawk Valley.

“We are excited to open another new shop and show our continued commitment to invest and grow throughout Herkimer County and the Mohawk Valley,” said Stewart’s Chief Operating Officer Chad Kiesow. “Offering easy food and expanded grocery options are a major focus as more small grocers leave the market.”

Stewart’s has been part of the Frankfort community for years and spotted the opportunity to play a bigger role after the longtime owners of Melrose Supermarket retired and their property became available for purchase.

The Frankfort shop is part of Stewart’s $50 million capital investment plan for 2023.

The new location opened its doors to the community Nov. 28. Stewart’s plans to celebrate with the Frankfort community soon during a grand opening event.