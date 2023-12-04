7-Eleven Names New Senior Vice President, Corporate Store Operations

7-Eleven has hired Tony Harris as its new senior vice president of corporate store operations, according to a LinkedIn post from Harris.

Harris brings a wealth of experience to the company, with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He has extensive knowledge in the areas of information technology, retail operations, retail marketing, strategy development, facilities maintenance and retail analytics.

Harris previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Giant Eagle/GetGo.

Prior to that, Harris has experience working with retailers like MAPCO Express, Cumberland Farms and a nearly 17-year run at Thornton’s.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work with an amazing team and three great banners (7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes) across 6,000-plus stores and 60,000-plus team members,” he shared via LinkedIn.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.