NAG 2024 Announces Burning Issue Topics

During the 2024 National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Conference in Tampa Bay, Fla., from March 10-13, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on different Burning Issue sessions that will focus on topics and issues most important to the c-store industry at the moment.

“The term ‘Burning Issue’ for NAG Convenience is how we refer to the overarching areas of our industry that affect all retailers no matter their size or region,” said Allison Dean, executive director of NAG Convenience. “The conference Burning Issue sessions are each designed to focus on an area within some of the hottest and pressing issues at the moment. For 2024, our burning issue sessions will take a deeper dive into technology, foodservice, policy/government, labor, culture and fuel. While these topics are broad, the sessions will hone in on a specific aspect within the broader issue.”

The first Burning Issue session on March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. will be led by Michael Maxwell, senior vice president of technology for dining and c-stores at Bounteous. The session will focus on how retailers can use artificial intelligence to improve customers’ experience.

Shortly after at 11 a.m., the next Burning issue session will be a panel discussion led by Kay Segal, founder and president of Business Acceleration Team, Denise Jenkins, vice president of marketing, insights, and loyalty for United Dairy Farmers, and Gaurang Maniar, executive director of marketing for The Wills Group’s Dash In Food Stores. During this session, the panelist will discuss the steps to foundational marketing strategy development, amongst other marketing tactics, to help retailers market their food offerings to win against other foodservice channels.

Later that afternoon, during the third Burning Issue session from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will learn more about how a presidential election and the administration changes that follow can affect all businesses and what retailers need to keep in mind to help protect their business.

On March 12, the Burning Issues sessions will continue at 9 a.m. with the topic of preparing for the next generation of leadership. During this session, Brent Mouton, president and CEO of Hit n Run stores, Joseph Sheetz, chairman of Sheetz Inc. and Greg Ehrlich, president of Beck Suppliers Inc., will discuss how they’ve approached the organization and implementation of change when it’s time for generational transitions. They will also discuss strategy, successes and potential hazards that all leaders can learn from as they work to safeguard business continuity for generations to come.

During the afternoon, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., a panel of retailers, moderated by Erin Del Conte, editor-in-chief of CStore Decisions, will explore different staffing trends in the industry and how some retailers are positioning themselves to attract and retain employees in today’s tough labor market. This session will also explore strategies to empower retailers’ workforce as an asset to their company.

During the last Burning Issue session on March 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., LeeAnn Goheen from NATSO will dive into the complex world of operating a c-store amongst electric vehicle policies, threats and unexpected opportunities when it comes to fuel.

“There’s no doubt that our industry has a never-ending list of burning issues we need to keep an eye on, but here at NAG Convenience, we identify the conference topics with the guidance of our Board of Directors, attendee feedback and through collaboration with our editorial team at CStore Decisions,” said Dean. “This allows us to ensure the right topics are brought to the stage at the right time.”

The conference will also host information exchanges that attendees can partake in as well.

Attendees can register here.

