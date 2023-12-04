Reynolds American Appoints New Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Inclusion

Borgia Walker — who has more than three decades of experience with the company — has been named for the role.

Reynolds American has announced the appointment of Borgia Walker as its senior vice president of human resources and inclusion.

In the role, Walker will oversee the Reynolds organization’s human resources strategy and operations and serve on the Reynolds American Leadership Team, as well as BAT’s global Human Resources Leadership Team.

Walker’s career within the Reynolds organization spans nearly three decades, extending across several leadership roles. Beyond Reynolds, she is extremely active in giving back to the local Triad community, having served on the board of directors for Allegacy Federal Credit Union, the YWCA, the Winston-Salem Symphony and Horizons Residential Care Center.

“Our employees are key to driving our transformation, and no one is better fit to lead our people strategy than Borgia,” said David Waterfield, president and CEO of Reynolds. “She is a respected leader within Reynolds because of the tremendous impact she has made on our organization’s transformation towards building a better tomorrow, and she also embodies the spirit of giving back to the community, which is core to who we are as an organization.”

Walker joined Brown and Williamson (which merged its U.S. tobacco assets into the Reynolds organization in 2004) in 1995 and held roles in Finance, Internal Audit, and Regulatory Oversight before joining the HR function in 2015 as a business partner.

Her accomplished career in HR includes:

Serving as senior director, health and wellness, where she implemented a new health plan

Vice president, organizational effectiveness and services, where she was responsible for the HR Service team and payroll

Vice president, HR services and integration, where she expanded her responsibilities to lead the global integration of the U.S. HR framework.

Since 2021, she has led transformational projects for Reynolds, effectively implementing change management programs.

In her new role, Walker will lead and oversee talent acquisition, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, organizational design and cultural development, as well as employee education and development, compensation and benefits.

Walker is a Certified Public Accountant, certified in the state of Kentucky, and holds a Master of Business Administration from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Louisville.